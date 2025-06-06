Comrades runners share stories of grit, purpose and perseverance

AS THOUSANDS of runners prepare to take on the 2025 Comrades Marathon on Sunday, an 89.98km “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, two inspirational athletes remind us what the race truly represents: not just endurance, but a journey of healing, discipline, and purpose.

Sixty-year-old Silver Sebati is no stranger to the Comrades. Since his debut in 1998, Sebati has completed every race he entered, never recording a “Did Not Finish” (DNF). Now gearing up for his 26th run, he is determined to cross the finish line once again.

Based in Limpopo, Sebati runs for the South African National Defence Force Athletics Club. Though not a soldier, he proudly represents the club while working as a senior administrative clerk at the Department of Education in Limpopo.

“I get motivated the moment I finish. Finishing the race pushes me to come back the next year,” he says with a wide smile. His advice to the younger generation is clear: “Engage in physical activity; it refreshes the mind, fights stress, and helps to avoid depression. Running is not just for the body; it’s for the soul.”