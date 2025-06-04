Durban's Clarence Primary School unveils new state-of-the-art coding and robotics facility

ANC MP and Whip for Communications and Digital Technology Imraan Subrathie, KZN Education department uMlazi district director Busi Mahlambi, Clarence Primary School principal Bheki Shandu, South African Muslim Charitable Trust trustee Shabir Chohan and eThekwini councillor Nkosenhle Madlala at the opening of the coding and robotics facility at the school. Image: Tumi Pakkies Independent Newspapers

Clarence Primary School (CPS) in Greyville, Durban, has taken a significant leap into the future of education with the launch of a state-of-the-art coding and robotics facility, funded through a R900 000 donation from the South African Muslim Charitable Trust (SAMCT). The 120-year-old school, which serves over 1,100 learners from diverse backgrounds, now boasts a fully equipped coding and robotics centre within its media centre, aligning it with the national shift toward 21st-century, skills-based education. SAMCT representative Shabir Chohan, speaking at the launch of the centre on Monday, said the donation was made to support the school’s goal of future-proofing its learners.

“Technology is advancing at an incredibly rapid pace globally, and there is, therefore, a clear and pressing need to future-proof learning in South Africa now,” said Chohan. “There can be no question that teaching learners about robotics and coding at an early age has become an imperative.” Chohan said the SAMCT was moved to assist after learning of the school’s financial difficulties in implementing technology-focused learning. “We were pleased to be able to partner with the school, bringing this initiative to life, given that technology is fast becoming a cornerstone of education and a vital skill for learners’ future careers.”

Clarence Primary School principal Bheki Shandu hailed the project as a “milestone” in the school's journey. “This day highlights an important shift, a milestone in the life of CPS, which is turning 120 years old in two months.” He said the facility would help prepare learners for the future by fostering essential skills such as problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking. “Coding and Robotics mark a significant advancement in preparing learners for the digital age,” said Shandu. “More so, by learning to code, learners will also learn computational thinking which enables them to develop cognitive skills and to solve problems quicker and smarter.” Shandu acknowledged the challenges teachers may face in adapting to the new curriculum but expressed full confidence in his staff. “The dynamic team of CPS educators has demonstrated in many ways that it is up to the challenge.”

He also stressed the importance of collaboration to overcome financial constraints. “Lack of resources coupled with persistent budget cuts and declining school fees collection rates place the onus on us as principals to create our own platforms of collaboration and innovation in all educational fronts.” The initiative, he said, was timely. “Your generous sponsorship arrived at the perfect time, as the digital revolution is impacting all generations, and our role as educators is to bridge these gaps with dedication and enthusiasm,” Shandu said.