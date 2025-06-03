Shark safety gear removed from KZN southern beaches amid sardine run, swimming banned

Southern beaches in eThekwini Municipality have been closed due to the removal of shark safety gear. The gear has been removed due to increased shark activity amid the sardine run. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

The eThekwini Municipality has issued a notice prohibiting swimming at all southern beaches due to the removal of shark safety gear to accommodate the annual sardine run. The KZN Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence confirmed that shark nets have been removed along the coast to allow for the movement of sardine shoals and to prevent entanglement of marine life, including dolphins and sharks, during the migration. It said that bathing is banned from Isipingo to Port Edward due to the removal of the shark safety gear.

The board added that sardine activity was reported at Port Edward early on Saturday, May 31, where seine netters were able to net two successful catches despite very rough sea conditions. “The sea conditions were tremendously difficult for netting, with a strong ground swell running and surf size of about 2.5 meters or possibly larger on occasions,” the board noted. Large shoals of sardines could be seen along the backline, being closely followed by sharks in a feeding frenzy. “There were large shoals of sardines on the backline and beyond that were being preyed upon by sharks that could be witnessed going into a feeding frenzy and breaching out of the water.”

Despite the challenging conditions, about 80 crates of sardines were successfully netted on Saturday, with 21 sharks caught in one of the nets, all of which were released alive. On Sunday, netting took place at Sandspit (Umzimkulu River), yielding just over 40 crates before shoals moved north to Banana Beach and Pumula. Again, sharks were seen breaching and feeding. “Although the seine netters tried netting on numerous occasions at Pumula, the high surf and strong currents prevented the netters from having a successful day.” Only one netter managed to recover about 30 crates there.