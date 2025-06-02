Why prioritising wellness is essential for workplace strategy

Embedding movement into daily work culture through small but impactful initiatives helps to build more resilient, high-performing organisations. Image: Supplied

The workplace is more than just a place where we earn a pay cheque – it’s where we spend a significant portion of our lives. We are no longer in a position to think of employee wellness as a once-a-year seminar or an HR box-ticking exercise. In an era of increasing stress, anxiety, depression, burnout and sedentary lifestyles, prioritising physical activity in the workplace isn’t just beneficial – it’s essential. While most people associate exercise with toned muscles and cardiovascular health, the impact of physical activity on mental well-being is just as profound, if not more so in today’s world. Regular movement stimulates the release of endorphins and serotonin, those “feel-good” chemicals that can improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Dr Jill Borresen Image: Supplied

Exercise and sport may give you much-needed momentary relief from concerns and negative thoughts, thereby assisting with stress relief and alleviating depression. The anti-inflammatory effects of exercise are also reported to positively affect mood disorders, depression, anxiety and poor mental health. In fact, research shows that exercise can be as effective as medication for depression, anxiety and psychological distress in some cases. When employees are physically active, they’re not just healthier, they’re happier, more focused and more productive. Physical activity helps to clear mental fog, reduce stress and promote better sleep, all of which will contribute to stronger performance and better decision-making. Beyond individual health, there’s strong incentive for businesses to get employees moving. Physically active employees are less likely to take sick days, experience burnout or develop chronic diseases. They’re also more engaged in their work; enjoy increased morale, job satisfaction and commitment; and show improvements in efficiency, performance and productivity.