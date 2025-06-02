Public Works rejects 'untruthful narratives' on prison maintenance, reveals budget shortfall

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has responded to claims regarding the lack of maintenance for prison facilities, revealing a significant budget shortfall. Image: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has strongly rejected what it calls “misrepresentations and untruthful narratives” presented to the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, following widespread criticism over alleged failure to maintain prison infrastructure, including in KwaZulu-Natal. During a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services last week, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) revealed that it paid over R842 million to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) in the 2024/25 financial year for maintenance services, but claimed no work was done, prompting MPs to question whether the DCS had requested a refund.

The MPs also raised concern about the worsening state of correctional facilities, including the closure of the kitchen at Westville Correctional Service Medium A in KZN as it needs refurbishment which will cost R12 million. However, DPWI spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the department "rejects and takes serious exception to the misrepresentations and untruthful narratives presented before the DCS Portfolio Committee.” Mabaso expressed that the department was “deeply concerned” about the information presented to the committee.

DPWI Director-General Sifiso Mdakane disputed that R842 million had been received, stating that financial records showed the amount received from DCS for accommodation charges in 2024/25 was R672 million. “It is unfortunate to learn of this through the media when recently, the ministers of the two departments met and resolved that the accounting officers must lead a task team to resolve all the matters including payments, budget and state of facilities,” Mdakane said. According to the DPWI, the DCS occupies 12,282 properties at a cost of R14.33 per square metre, while the approved finance model sets the cost at R53.60 per square metre — a shortfall of nearly R2 billion annually.

“The R14.33 per square metre basic user charge paid by the Department of Correctional Services is insufficient to cover any basic services related to property management, ownership, or custodianship as per the DPWI mandate,” Mabaso said. He added that more than R520 million of the R672 million received from DCS went to municipalities for property rates, with only R152 million spent on maintenance and repairs. “In fact, over a period of four years, the DCS has paid the DPWI R2.6 billion while the DPWI has spent R4.4 billion to service the Department of Correctional Services,” said Mabaso. “This translates to a staggering R1.8 billion budget shortfall.”