Ntandoyesizwe Mhlongo: A voice for mental health in South Africa's townships

Mr South Africa contested Ntandoyesizwe Mhlongo Image: supplied

A 21-year-old Mr South Africa contestant from KwaZulu-Natal wants to use the platform to highlight issues of mental health among young men. Ntandoyesizwe Mhlongo from Stanger has spoken out about how he could use the Mr South Africa platform to effect change. The University of the Western Cape student is already a model and has worked for many well-known store brands. He is determined to use his platform to spotlight mental health among young men in disadvantaged communities. “My journey has taught me that your background doesn’t determine what you become. In fact, it should fuel your passion and drive. I want to be that representation for boys in the townships who feel unseen.”

One issue he is most passionate about is mental health. “Where I’m from, there’s so much stigma around it, especially for us as young men. We were taught to bottle things up and ‘man up’. But I later saw how this leads to so many adult men quietly suffering from mental illnesses.” Mhlongo believes this silent suffering often turns destructive. “I’m a firm believer that broken people break people,” he explained. “Studying psychology helped me understand how untreated trauma and depression can create violent and disruptive behaviour.” He has also been open about his own experiences. “I suffer from anxiety and PTSD, which are clinically diagnosed,” he shared. “It’s okay to pause, breathe, speak to someone when overwhelmed, and journal how you want to feel. Allow yourself to feel every emotion without shame.”