Lower Illovo residents in KwaZulu-Natal oppose reopening of homeless shelter near primary school

Homeless men sleeping on a pavement in Durban. Residents of Lower Illovo, south of Durban have raised concerns about the plan to upgrade and reopen a homeless shelter in the area. Image: Doctor Ngcobo Independent Newspapers

Residents of Lower Illovo, south of Durban have raised strong objections to the reopening and upgrade of the Sakhithemba Homeless Shelter, which is located close to the local primary school. Community members claim they were not consulted about the upgrade of the 400-bed facility and say the shelter poses safety concerns. Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has defended the project and said that security and support measures are in place. Corrie Dagenaar, a local resident, said the shelter is being constructed less than 20 metres from the Lower Illovo primary school and within a residential area. “They’re building it right behind the primary school in Lower Illovo, where the old Ilovo factory was. There’s a community there, and right behind that facility is the school,” he said.

Dagenaar said the community had a negative experience when a similar shelter was temporarily opened in 2008. “The municipality brought about 45 people to the site. Even though it was just 45, it affected the community very badly. There were robberies and muggings.” He said residents only became aware of the current project after construction began. “The community wasn’t involved in the planning. It went ahead without consulting the community, the religious leaders, or businesses. Nobody knew. This was passed in August 2024 and construction began around January.”

He said residents have been peacefully protesting at the site for over a week. “We started last Monday. On Monday and Tuesday, construction stopped. We met with councillors and contractors on Tuesday, and since then, we’ve been here every day.” Another resident Gopie Krishna Tagat shared similar concerns. “Previously, when the shelter was operational, the community grappled with robberies and muggings,” he said. He added that neither residents nor businesses were informed about the upgrade project. “There’s a primary school right around the corner and a high school down the road. We were told the council had a year to consult the community but there’s been no communication.”

In response, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the City is aware of residents’ concerns and is taking steps to safeguard the community. “The Municipality will implement 24-hour security services at the shelter to ensure the safety of nearby residents, including learners at Lower Illovo Primary School,” said Sisilana. “All individuals admitted to the shelter will be thoroughly assessed and vetted beforehand.” Sisilana added that while not all homeless individuals are involved in crime, some may struggle with addiction. “It is important to clarify that not all homeless individuals are criminals. However, we do acknowledge that some who struggle with substance abuse may be more vulnerable to engaging in criminal activity because of their addiction.”

She said the City is committed to supporting shelter occupants. “The City is committed to providing holistic support services, including rehabilitation and programmes, to address these issues proactively and responsibly. The City will also collaborate with other provincial and national government departments in providing such services.” On the question of community consultation, Sisilana said: “The ward councillor was informed of the project and consulted the ward committee. Public participation happens within the ward through the councillor, as part of community meetings, which are scheduled by the councillor. If issues raised require further explanation, officials are invited to provide responses.”