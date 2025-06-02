Concerns rise as nearly 3% of vetted South African school staff have criminal records

Statistics show that 2.95% of school staff screened between March 2024 and February 2025 were flagged for criminal activity, including violent and sexual offences Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

New data from background screening provider TPN has raised concerns about the safety children in school environments across South Africa, as it revealed that 2.95% of school staff screened between March 2024 and February 2025 were flagged for criminal activity, including violent and sexual offences. While TPN said the figure slightly improved from last year’s 3.08%, this still equates to one in every 34 individuals vetted, from teachers to groundskeepers, having a criminal record. Of those flagged, 1.22% had criminal records specifically related to abuse and sexual offences. In a statement, legal counsel at TPN, Ashleigh Laurent, said: “Even a small percentage translates into dozens, if not hundreds, of adults with concerning backgrounds working in proximity to children.”

The report found that 43.9% of those with criminal records were convicted of violent and serious crimes. Assault accounted for 23.17%, theft for 18.29%, drug trafficking 12.2%, housebreaking 3.66%, and murder 2.44%. In addition, 1.06% of staff were flagged as being involved in legal proceedings and awaiting trial, including for offences like assault and malicious damage to property. Responding to the findings, Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “A person awaiting trial is considered innocent until proven guilty. That's according to the law in South Africa. Schools are required to conduct vetting for all staff that are employed. Provinces are currently conducting vetting even though it is a slow and expensive process that falls out of the ambit of the Education Department when it comes to the expertise.”

He added that the sector has a large teacher cohort of some 410,000 teachers before office administrators are included. "The process is ongoing even though new employees come into the sector while others exit. It must be made clear that this task will never be concluded, instead it forms part and parcel of our regular administration.” Mhlanga emphasised that staff members found guilty of offences involving children should not remain in contact with learners. “A staff member found guilty of offences related to children should be removed from functions that will keep them in close contact or require close dealings with children. An investigation should also be put in place to establish whether the offences were disclosed to the authorities or not.”

National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa chief executive officer Thirona Moodley said vetting should be compulsory and ongoing. “Teachers and all school personnel must be beyond reproach. We trust them with the physical and mental well-being of the children of our nation. All such employees must be vetted before employment; they are required to disclose any criminal convictions on their application for employment.” Moodley also flagged a concerning gap in the system. “We must also be conscious of the fact that some sexual perpetrators may not have criminal records because the matter was never reported to law enforcement. It’s for this reason the Department of Education must act very quickly on allegations of a sexual nature as well as any other serious allegations against an employee. This does not always happen and the person remains in the school or returns after initial suspension because the department failed to act within the timeframe of the law.”