Urgent safety recalls for certain models of Chevrolet vehicles, Honda motorcycles

Recalls have been issued for specific Chevrolet and Honda models due to serious safety defects.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued an updated following the recall of certain Chevrolet vehicles and Honda motorcycles due to potentially dangerous defects.

Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd, the supplier for Chevrolet, has recalled three vehicle models, the Cruze, Aveo, and Orlando manufactured and sold nationally between 2010 and 2018. The company says the issue lies in the airbag system.

According to Stellantis, “the propellant inside the driver’s airbag may experience alterations over time, which may cause it to generate gas faster than it was designed when the airbag inflator is deployed during a crash.” This could pose a serious safety risk to drivers in the event of a collision.

The NCC has urged all affected consumers to take immediate action. “Consumers must visit the nearest authorised dealership for the repair or replacement of the affected airbag,” the Commission said.

In a separate recall, Honda Motor Southern Africa has also advised owners of specific Goldwing motorcycle models to return their bikes for repairs. The models affected are GL1800B, GL1800BD, GL1800D, and GL1800DA which were sold nationally between 2018 and 2021.

Honda cited a fault in the engine’s primary drive gear tightening bolt. “An engine can stop unexpectedly while driving and cannot restart. In the worst case, it can cause engine lock and increase the risk of falling by rear wheel locking,” the company said.

Motorcycle owners are being advised to act without delay. “Consumers are required to visit their nearest Honda dealership for a replacement with the reinforced Primary Drive Gear Tightening Bolt, which has a greater fatigue strength,” Honda stated.

The NCC’s spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, confirmed the Commission is monitoring the recalls closely. Both manufacturers have committed to conducting repairs at no cost to consumers, the NCC said.

Vehicle and motorcycle owners who are unsure whether their models are affected are encouraged to contact dealerships for verification and assistance.

