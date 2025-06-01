Deputy police minister vows that suspect wanted for Olorato Mongale's murder will be found, reveals 22 other cases

The funeral service for Olorato Mongale, 30, who was murdered in Johannesburg last week, was held on Sunday at the Mangaung City Hall in Bloemfontein, in the Free State. Image: Free State Provincial Government/Facebook

Deputy minister of police Polly Boshielo, condemned the increase in gender-based violence in the country, stating that the suspects in the murder of Olorato Mongale had been linked to 22 other cases targeting women. Boshielo was speaking during the funeral service held for Mongale, 30, in Bloemfontein in the Free State on Sunday. Mongale, who was living in Johannesburg was found murdered after going on a date last Sunday. Last week police named three suspects linked to Mongale's murder as Fezile Ngubane, Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is still at large. On Friday Makhanya shot at police, who returned fire and killed him at a residential complex in eManzimtoti while police also clarified that Ngubane had been a victim of identity theft.

Boshielo said: “We will also not rest until we find Mthimkhulu. (KZN Police Commissioner) Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they will not rest until they find Bongani. We are still searching for him. He and Philangenkosi Makhanya were working together and they were a syndicate that was targeting women in various malls across the country. Our investigation is now standing at 22 cases that they are linked to these two criminals. Women from across the country have positively identified them as the pair that kidnapped and robbed them," Boshielo said.

Olorato Mongale’s mother Basetsana speaks during her funeral on Sunday. Image: Free State Provincial Government/Facebook

Mongale was described by her family as a fighter who fought to the end of her life. Her mother Basetsana Mongale spoke on Sunday during the emotional send off after scores of mourners, including friends, relatives and community members gathered at the Manguang City Hall for her funeral. "My daughter was extra careful and would not have allowed a total stranger to fetch her from her gate, I know that she is a fighter. "When I saw her at the government mortuary, I could see that my daughter fought; she fought until her nails broke off..., We might not understand the ways of life, but she fought," Basetsana Mongale said.