Sizekhaya Holdings outlines its vision for the national lottery

Sizekhaya Holdings says it is in the process of setting up its structures and putting in place the necessary infrastructure following its confirmation as the fourth lottery licence operator. In a statement on Thursday, the consortium said it was delighted to be awarded the fourth national lottery licence. It explained that the Sizekhaya consortium consists of a variety of shareholders and a management team that have experience in business and gaming along with operational experience.

"The Sizekhaya consortium is backed by the Goldrush Group, a JSE-listed company renowned for its extensive experience in gaming and online betting. Goldrush holds a 50% stake in Sizekhaya Holdings, ensuring a robust foundation for the consortium’s operations. Over and above this, some of the other shareholders include Bellamont Gaming (of which Moses Tembe is a director) and Sandile Zungu, who bring a wealth of business expertise. "Sizekhaya’s broad-based empowerment scheme encompasses 40% new black entrants, including a grouping of young black professional women. The Sizekhaya Foundation NPC will hold six percent of the issued share capital, which is 200% of the target for ownership through broad-based schemes."

It said that its team had extensive experience in gaming in South Africa, cutting-edge game design, a strong technology partner, optimised localisation, expanded broad-based economic empowerment and a commitment to increase ticket sales to create a winning combination. Sizekhaya said its technical partner is China’s Genlot, the technology partner for the largest lottery operator in the world. "Genlot has formed a local 51% BEE-held technology company which will supply lottery and technology products and services at competitive rates while also ensuring that local skills are developed. In total, Sizekhaya boasts a local content ratio of 96.16%, ensuring that for the first time in its history the National Lottery is truly local."

Tembe said: “South Africa has hit the jackpot with Sizekhaya. Our vast experience in gaming in the country along with the brains trust we have assembled driven by the collective vision of creating a more enhanced national lottery for good causes, will grow the lottery so more good causes benefit. “Our choice of technical partner was deliberate as well as we were determined to minimise the amount of foreign exchange that leaves the country."