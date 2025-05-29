Olorato Mongale murder: Family's plea for community to help find suspects

Fezile Ngubane and Philangankosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, who are believed to be from Durban, are wanted in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale in Johannesburg.

Police are searching for two KwaZulu-Natal men believed to be on the run following the brutal murder of the 30-year-old in Johannesburg. She was found murdered near Lombardy, north of Joburg after being picked up from her residential complex by a man driving a white VW Polo, with whom she had planned a date.

The family of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale , who was found murdered in Johannesburg this week are appealing for the community to help find police find the suspects wanted in connection with the crime.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the suspects, Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, are considered dangerous, and members of the public are urged not to approach them but to contact the police.

“If seen, immediately call Brigadier Nama on 082 778 9035,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said police are appealing to the public to help trace the suspects by circulating their photos widely. She also thanked the various units that worked on the case.

In a statement on Facebook, Criselda Kananda, spokesperson for the Mongale family said while they welcomed the breakthrough in the case they were devastated that the suspects were still at large.

"We urge the community to continue to come together and assist in bringing them to justice. Someone must have information that could help the investigation, we plead with you to come forward.

"Olorato was a bright light in our lives and we are committed to ensuring that her memory lives on. That she is remembered not as a statistic but as Olorato Mongale who changed how the country responds to GBVF (gender-based violence and femicide)."