Over 25 million South Africans depend on social grants amid rising poverty

The latest General Household Survey (GHS) released by Statistics South Africa has revealed that a staggering 25.4 million South Africans, or 40.1% of the population rely on social grants for survival. The GHS shows that 50.4% of all households in the country receive at least one form of social grant, making grants the second most important source of income after salaries.

In some of South Africa’s poorest provinces, more households depend on grants than on salaries. “A larger percentage of households received grants compared to salaries as a source of income in five provinces: Eastern Cape (65.6% versus 49.0%), Free State (64.2% versus 54.6%), Limpopo (62.9% versus 50.4%), Northern Cape (64.0% versus 60.5%) and Mpumalanga (59.1% versus 56.8%),” Stats SA reported. In response to the rising numbers, Evashnee Naidoo from Black Sash said: “The increase in poverty, unemployment and inequality increases month-on-month in South Africa due to poor economic growth and limited to no employment opportunities, particularly for those aged 18–59. As we know, the highest rate of unemployment is for the age group 18–35, where the government has also failed to provide an adequate social security safety net to protect and cushion individuals adequately from birth to death.”

With the government adopting austerity budgeting, Naidoo warned that “spending on social spending is decreasing at an alarming rate. Black Sash calls on the government to end austerity budgeting and rather prioritise social spending so that it firms people living in South Africa and allows economic growth to flourish in communities,” she said. Naidoo said access to grants also remained an issue. “Access to pay channels, as well as government institutions for recourse are particular challenges in the administration of grants, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas, where beneficiaries are shunted from pillar to post.”