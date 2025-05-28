KZN filmmaker Khethiwe Ngcobo showcases her mother's legacy in new documentary at UK festival

Zikethiwe Ngcobo's documentary And She Didn't Die explores the extraordinary life of her mother, Lauretta Ngcobo. Image: Supplied

A new documentary produced in KwaZulu-Natal is set to make its international debut at the Sheffield Documentary Festival in the United Kingdom next month. And She Didn’t Die, created by filmmaker Khethiwe Ngcobo, is a deeply personal tribute to her late mother, Lauretta Ngcobo, the renowned author, political activist, and former KZN Legislature member. The documentary aims to preserve the legacy of a woman whose voice has helped shape the country’s political and literary history.

The film has been made possible with funding from the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority (KZNTAFA), whose mandate is to grow the province’s creative economy and promote local storytelling. “We are incredibly proud to support this documentary, and Ms Ngcobo’s work embodies the kind of creative excellence and cultural preservation that the Authority stands behind,” said Sibusiso Gumbi, Acting CEO of KZNTAFA. “She Didn’t Die is more than a documentary; it is a powerful archive of South African memory, heritage, and identity, told brilliantly by a KZN filmmaker.” The documentary draws inspiration from Lauretta’s landmark novel And They Didn’t Die and will have its debut screening at the Sheffield Documentary Festival which takes place from June 18 to 23.

The Ngcobo family with Lauretta Ngcobo, centre, seated, and from back left, Zabantu Ngcobo, Nomkhosi Ngcobo, AB Ngcobo and seated on the floor Nonhlanhla Williams and Zikethiwe Ngcobo. Image: Supplied

It will have its South African premiere at the Encounters International Documentary Festival from June 19–29 in Cape Town and Johannesburg. “This film would not have been possible without the support of the KZNTAFA,” said Ngcobo. “They have been a consistent ally in my creative journey, and their support has allowed me to bring this deeply personal and nationally significant story to life.” Shot in uMzimkhulu and around Inanda Dam, the film features archival footage and interviews. It stars Lemogang Tsipa and Busisiwe Mtshali.