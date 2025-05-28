Infighting erupts among beneficiaries of R200 million land claim in KwaDukuza

A file picture showing a KwaZulu-Natal North Coast sugarcane farm. Beneficiaries of a settled land claim for prime land in KwaDukuza have yet to benefit from the property due to disputes. Image: Karen Sandison Independent Newspapers

Prime land worth about R200 million that was handed over to community members in a land claim in KwaDukuza is now the subject of infighting among the beneficiaries. Members of the Zwelabantu Dube Communal Property Association (CPA) are embroiled in a dispute amid allegations of improper conduct and financial mismanagement of the land. Some members of the CPA said since the claims were settled in 2009, the community has not benefited, and the land has instead been stolen through illegal occupation and the sale of valuable seaside land. Recently, the Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development visited the area as part of its tour of CPAs in the province. The committee expressed concerns that the government had invested millions of rand into the claim, calling for an investigation into the affairs of the CPA. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development acquired the property for the Zwelabantu Dube CPA. The claim was lodged by Inkosi Zwelabantu Dube on behalf of 687 Dube community members on 10 November 1998, as the community was dispossessed of the claimed farm in the 1950s.

The chairperson of the committee, Nkosinathi Zondi, said there are two land claims that were submitted and successfully settled in 2009. He said one of the properties was worth R200 million. One of the claims was for the New Guilderland farm, which includes prime land such as beachside land, timber, and sugarcane farms. Zondi said during the finalisation of the claims process, they were informed by the then-landowner that there were development plans for the land. These plans included a possible airport, golf courses, retirement villages, and seaside homes. “The government purchased this land for R200 million. The agreement stipulated an 80-20% split on the development, with the community receiving 20%. However, the development never materialised. When inquiries were made about the situation, the developer informed the community that they were struggling to get funding,” Zondi said. He said infrastructure should be built before any development could take place.

However, it has come to light that on the land close to the beach, 135 housing sites have been sold without bulk infrastructure. Zondi mentioned that the community had not benefited in the last 10 years. “There were houses on that land used by workers, and there were also forest and sugarcane farms. However, hundreds of people are living in these houses, between 200 and 300, without paying rent. Furthermore, these individuals have damaged the houses.” He said since the new committee took over in 2022, it is only now that some work is being done to benefit the community. “Next year, we are looking to resuscitate the farming that has collapsed. A lot of this has been done wrong by the previous committee,” said Zondi, adding that the land issue has led to tensions between the new committee and the traditional leadership.

In a statement, the Portfolio committee said it had been briefed that the problem includes disputes among community beneficiaries regarding land sales, litigations, and land invasions. “The committee also learned of questionable exchanges of money involving dubious land sales by some individuals, who they believe require further scrutiny. Additionally, the constant change of CPA leadership has contributed to instability within the CPA.