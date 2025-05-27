Three die as bus plunges off bridge in oThongathi, KZN

Emergency services deployed to assist in a bus accident near Othongathi Image: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Media

A tragic bus accident on the R102 near the Tongaat Hulett Bridge in Maidstone, oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal, has resulted in three fatalities and at least twelve serious injuries. The R102 has been closed to traffic following the horrific crash that occurred early Tuesday morning. Durban Metro Police confirmed the road closure and urged motorists to take alternative routes. “Motorists are advised that the R102 near the Tongaat Hulett Bridge has been temporarily closed due to an accident,” read the alert issued shortly after the crash. “Please use the N2 northbound towards iLembe District as an alternative route while emergency services attend to the scene.”

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the incident was reported at 6:26 am when a motorist witnessed the bus veering off the bridge and crashing through the safety barriers. “A motorist travelling on Gopalall Hurbans Road contacted the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Tongaat Operations Centre at 06:26 after he witnessed the bus veer off the bridge,” the private emergency response unit said in a statement. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and discovered the bus lying on its side approximately 25 metres below the bridge. “On arrival, they located the bus lying on its side approximately 25 metres below the bridge. Officers entered the wreckage and extracted several of the injured,” said RUSA.