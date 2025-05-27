DA proposes rescue plan for Msunduzi Municipality amid financial crisis
The DA has proposed a rescue plan for the Msunduzi Municipality.
Image: Independent Newspapers Archives
The DA in Msunduzi believes it has the plan to rescue the municipality from its challenges, including the growing debt problem. The party yesterday tabled what it terms the “Rescue Plan for Msunduzi”.
The City's budget will be tabled on Wednesday.
DA leader Ross Strachan stated that the party rejects Msunduzi Municipality’s proposed 2025/26 budget and tariff hikes, describing it as unsustainable, unjustifiable, and a blueprint for collapse. “This budget is recycled, unimaginative, and offers no hope for a City on the brink of institutional collapse. Msunduzi is not experiencing a temporary setback—it is in governance and service delivery freefall, and residents are being forced to pay more for fewer services.”
Stating that the rescue plan was backed by a proven governance track record in municipalities such as uMngeni Municipality in the KZN Midlands and the City of Cape Town, Strachan said the rescue strategy sets out a seven-point blueprint to restore stability, deliver services, and rebuild public trust in Msunduzi.
The DA said the changes that must be implemented in fixing the municipality include:
- Removal of compromised officials
- Transparent, real-time financial reporting
- Lifestyle audits and open data portals
Prioritising basic services includes:
- Investment in water, sanitation, roads, and electricity
- Immediate upgrades in neglected areas like Vulindlela
- Smart utility rollout and turnaround strategy for call-centre efficiency
Strachan added, “The DA unequivocally rejects tariff hikes in a City plagued by unemployment and non-delivery.”
“We are demanding a revised, realistic budget that reflects the priorities of the people—not the survival of a bloated bureaucracy. The DA proposes a 0% increase on all tariffs, except for a moderate 3.2% inflation-linked rise on water and electricity. We will fight national tariff hikes that punish struggling households.”
“We are not just opposing this budget—we are offering a way out. A plan that is cost-effective, community-focused, and backed by results. The time for excuses is over. The time for action is now,” he concluded.
Related Topics: