DA proposes rescue plan for Msunduzi Municipality amid financial crisis

The DA in Msunduzi believes it has the plan to rescue the municipality from its challenges, including the growing debt problem. The party yesterday tabled what it terms the “Rescue Plan for Msunduzi”.

The City's budget will be tabled on Wednesday.

DA leader Ross Strachan stated that the party rejects Msunduzi Municipality’s proposed 2025/26 budget and tariff hikes, describing it as unsustainable, unjustifiable, and a blueprint for collapse. “This budget is recycled, unimaginative, and offers no hope for a City on the brink of institutional collapse. Msunduzi is not experiencing a temporary setback—it is in governance and service delivery freefall, and residents are being forced to pay more for fewer services.”

Stating that the rescue plan was backed by a proven governance track record in municipalities such as uMngeni Municipality in the KZN Midlands and the City of Cape Town, Strachan said the rescue strategy sets out a seven-point blueprint to restore stability, deliver services, and rebuild public trust in Msunduzi.