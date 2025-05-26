Tensions rise in KwaDukuza as mayor faces backlash over cancelled public meetings on municipal budget

KwaDukuza Municipality Mayor Muzi Ngidi has hit back at the DA saying he does not need a lecture on his statutory obligations. Image: KwaDukuza Municipality/Facebook

A political spat has erupted in KwaDukuza Municipality over the mayor's alleged failure to attend scheduled public meetings on the draft budget and Integrated Development Plan, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) accusing Mayor Muzi Ngidi of neglecting his statutory obligations. DA KwaDukuza caucus leader Privi Makhan said the party had written to the director for Public Participation, the Office of the Speaker, and the municipal manager following the concerning fact that “only 19 out of 27 scheduled public meetings on the annual draft budget and Integrated Development Plan have taken place.”

“With the public participation process now closed, we are demanding clarity on how these communities were consulted on the draft budget process,” she stated. Makhan dismissed the notion that public meetings are ceremonial, asserting: “These imbizos are not ceremonial niceties. They are the few remaining spaces where residents, many frustrated by poor service delivery can engage leadership and demand answers.”

She accused Mayor Ngidi of cancelling or avoiding meetings at the last minute and instead prioritising ceremonial appearances: In response, Mayor Ngidi issued a strongly worded statement titled “Mayor of KwaDukuza needs no lecture on his statutory obligations,” pushing back against Makhan’s remarks. “She accuses the mayor of neglecting one of the crucial platforms meant to ensure public accountability. She seems to believe that my absence from these public meetings symbolises a rejection of my mandate, rather than a clash in my schedule of activities,” said Ngidi.

He stated that several meetings had been cancelled for reasons beyond his control, such as poor weather, low attendance, or clashes with other activities. “Some of the meetings were cancelled due to guidance from ward councillors who advised that the meetings would not attract the desired number of participants. Some were cancelled due to poor attendance. Some were cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions,” he explained. Ngidi said he had since instructed officials to reschedule meetings to ensure public input is gathered.