Spaza shop support fund: Only 387 applications processed, Committee urges greater participation

Only 387 out of 3,269 applications for funding from the R500 million Spaza shop support fund have been processed since the fund was launched in April this year. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development has expressed concern over the low number of processed applications for the R500 million Spaza shop support fund, with only 387 out of 3,269 applications successfully processed since the fund was launched in April this year. The committee was recently briefed by the Department of Small Business Development on the disbursement progress for the fund, which is aimed at supporting registered spaza shops and food-handling businesses across South Africa.

The department revealed that while the processing of applications is ongoing, many submissions failed to meet basic requirements, primarily providing proof that the businesses are registered with their local municipalities. Committee chairperson Masefako Dikgale said that although the fund was relatively new, the committee had expected a much higher number of applications to be processed by now. “We expected our people from townships and villages throughout the country to take advantage of this fund to uplift their businesses and create jobs,” she said.

Dikgale added that funding of this nature should be making a tangible difference in the lives of small business owners. “Funds of this nature are there to make a real impact in the lives of small business owners who have a collective duty to help government grow the economy,” she said. The fund allows recipients to use the grant for refurbishments, wholesale aggregation, and non-financial support such as skills training, regulatory compliance, and capacity building.

Despite the challenges, the committee welcomed the department’s plan to roll out a nationwide roadshow aimed at educating small business owners on the application process and required documents. The committee acknowledged that many small-scale entrepreneurs, especially those in rural and township areas, struggle with access to capital, high operational costs, and limited opportunities to buy in bulk.