Four killed in Dundee home invasion, KZN police seek suspects

Four people were shot dead at a home in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night. Image: SAPS

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two armed suspects who shot dead four people at a house in the Mzomusha area of Dundee on Friday evening. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, two men, aged 31 and 35, were standing outside the house when they were shot dead. The suspects then entered the house, where other people were present. “It is further reported that the suspects demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman. A scuffle reportedly ensued between one suspect and the identified woman, which led to her being shot multiple times,” said Netshiunda.

The suspects allegedly searched the woman and took an undisclosed amount of money. During the attack, a 14-year-old girl who was also inside the house was shot several times and died at the scene. Two others survived the incident unharmed. “A woman who was inside the house and a man who reportedly managed to leave the room after hearing the first gunshot survived the shooting unscathed,” Netshiunda confirmed.

The motive for the killings has not yet been confirmed, but police suspect it could have been a robbery. “The motive for the killings is suspected to be robbery; however, a drug-related feud cannot be ruled out,” Netshiunda said.