eThekwini Municipality's investment in Metro FM Music Awards sparks debate
eThekwini Municipality's decision to host the Metro FM Music Awards has drawn mixed reactions from councillors and ratepayers, raising questions about the financial implications and the approval process
The eThekwini Municipality has announced that Durban will host the Metro FM Music Awards.
The announcement that the eThekwini Municipality is to host the Metro FM Music Awards has drawn mixed reactions from city councillors and ratepayers.
Some councillors felt the idea was not negative, as the City does need to be competitive. However, a ratepayers group said the city should not be involved in such sponsorships, suggesting that there are many businesspeople who could have been approached to fund the event.
Last week, the City announced that it has committed to an agreement to be the host city of the popular Metro FM Music Awards, with an investment of R25 million over the next three financial years (2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28). This partnership positions Durban as a leading events destination, boosts tourism, creates jobs, and enhances the city’s brand visibility, both nationally and internationally, it said.
ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango expressed concerns about the process followed in the approval of this deal. He stated that while the City needs to compete for events, the issue lies in how the funds are being spent.
“We have not seen any report before council, and the fact that it is being announced before the council, which is the highest decision-making body, has a say, tells us that council is being used to rubber stamp this decision by the officials. This should have come to council first before they committed to hosting the Metro awards. The decision disregards the role of council. One wonders if the deal has been signed; that will be a concern for us as Action SA, that it is coming from which budget as we have not budgeted for the Metro,” he said.
Ish Pradlah also expressed concerns, stating, “Why does the City of eThekwini want to spend so much money on the Metro FM Awards when we have such big businessmen and companies that benefit and get awarded tenders from the City and rake in millions from the city coffers and ratepayers' money?
“They should be the ones to sponsor awards like this and make it less of a burden for the ratepayers. Rich businessmen and entrepreneurs should give back to the City of eThekwini and lessen the cost to the city.”
