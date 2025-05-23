KZN's locally shot Treasure Hunt selected for screening at prestigious US film festival

A locally shot movie, Treasure Hunt has been selected to be screened at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami Beach, Florida. Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal film company's debut feature film, Treasure Hunt, has been selected for screening at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami Beach, Florida. KZN’s CAP Studios, a pioneering film company based in Embo in the Valley of a Thousand Hills, said it was excited about the recognition.

The screening will take place on June 14 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida. The film company said the ABFF is a prestigious Academy Award-qualifying festival that celebrates Black talent in film and television.

“The American Black Film Festival is an incredible platform for us to share our story with a new audience,” CAP Studios founder Chim Onyebilanma said. Onyebilanma, who wrote and directed Treasure Hunt, confirmed that he will be attending the movie premiere in Miami, saying, “My tickets and visa are ready!”

Veteran actor Zane Meas on the set of Treasure Hunt which has been selected to be screened at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami Beach, Florida. Image: Supplied

He said the selection was testament to the hard work and dedication of their entire team and he mentioned the contribution of Happiness Mpase, the associate producer. "We are proud to be representing South Africa and our community on the global stage.”

The film is about an ex-con who finds stolen jewellery—and the criminals who want it back. But beneath the crime story lies a powerful message about choices, redemption, and second chances. The movie was also filmed in the heart of the Valley of a Thousand Hills and the company said the locals offered their talents, homes and cars to make it happen.

Veteran actor and broadcaster Zane Meas, who stars in the film, praised its message. “Treasure Hunt is a movie about making the right choices in life and a movie I believe that people would love,” he said. The production brought together a cast of renowned South African actors including Meas, Moopi Mothibeli, Muzi Mthabela, Trevor Gumbi and Samukele Mkhize. They collaborated with young local talent from Embo, highlighting the rich potential within underrepresented communities.

Adding international expertise to the film’s production was celebrated cinematographer Isaac Alongi, who served as Director of Photography. The executive producers included Onyebilanma, Frances Dlongolo and Kike Adeniyi. Onyebilanma added that lead actors Moopi Mothibeli and Melissa Mkhize, who hails from the Embo community, are also hoping to join him at the festival, pending finalisation of funding.