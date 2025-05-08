Motor Industry Staff Association urges motorists to avoid night driving after recent fatal accidents

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has urged motorists to avoid driving at night if possible after recent fatal crashes which resulted in multiple deaths.

Martlé Keyter, MISA’s Chief Executive Officer of Operations, noted that recent fatal crashes occurred late at night when visibility was limited. “According to research by insurance companies, night-time accidents are nine times more severe than those that happen during the day,” she said.

Keyter echoed the plea by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urging drivers to avoid travelling at night, particularly when it is raining. “We cannot afford to keep losing lives like this. We appeal to motorists to consider the time and conditions before getting on the road,” she said.