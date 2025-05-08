KZN teen says rapist stole her childhood, man sentenced to life imprisonment

A KwaDabeka man has been sentence to life imprisonment for the rape of a 14-year.old. Image: File image

A 14-year-old girl who was raped multiple times by a tenant staying on her grandmother's property has described the devastating impact of the sexual assault on her life. The teen provided the Pinetown Regional Court with a victim impact statement during the sentencing proceedings in the rape case against the 46-year-old man, who is not being named to protect her identity. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of the teen which took place over an 11-month period in KwaDabeka.

The accused, who rented accommodation on the victim's grandmother's property, sexually assaulted the teenager multiple times between February 2023 and January 2024. He would summon the girl to his room under the guise of needing help with household chores before attacking her. The crimes came to light when the grandmother noticed behavioural changes in her granddaughter, prompting her to investigate. After learning the truth, the grandmother and fellow tenants confronted the perpetrator, leading to his arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the Victim Impact Statement prepared by the teen with assistance from Court Preparation Officer Bonisile Mngoma revealed the profound trauma inflicted. "I feel like I was robbed of my childhood," the survivor stated. "I've had to relocate because I no longer feel safe here. People mocked me about what happened." The NPA said prosecutor Lethuxolo Nene presented a strong case, calling the victim, her grandmother, and the examining doctor as witnesses. Medical evidence confirmed the assaults, while the grandmother's testimony established the pattern of abuse.