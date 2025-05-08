inDrive introduces portal for law enforcement to enhance public safety in South Africa

A public meeting was held on Monday to discuss proposed road upgrades to the N2 which will ease traffic congestion and prevent accidents. | Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers

The e-hailing platform, inDrive, has launched a dedicated Law Enforcement Request Portal in South Africa to support public safety investigations.

The new portal is designed to allow authorised South African law enforcement officials to securely and formally request user data linked to safety-related incidents. According to inDrive, the tool strengthens its commitment to collaboration with authorities while ensuring data privacy and integrity.

“This portal reinforces our commitment to working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and other stakeholders to prioritise safety across all our services,” said Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, Country Government Relations Manager for inDrive South Africa.

“We recognise that quick, secure access to information is crucial for effective investigations, and this tool helps make that possible while maintaining user privacy and data integrity.”

The portal includes a secure form that only verified law enforcement personnel can access to submit official data requests. Officials using the system must confirm they are acting in their official capacity. The company emphasised that all information provided through the portal is strictly for law enforcement purposes and may not be shared with third parties.

Ashif Black, Country Representative for inDrive South Africa, said the initiative is a reflection of inDrive’s broader focus on community safety and public trust. “Safety is at the core of our operations, and this initiative is another step toward building a trusted, people-first platform,” said Black.

“We are proud to support the South African Police Service and other authorities in creating safer communities through collaboration and transparency.”

The Law Enforcement Request Portal forms part of a suite of safety initiatives that inDrive is rolling out in South Africa. These include in-app safety features for both riders and drivers, partnerships with local organisations, and continued engagement with national and provincial law enforcement bodies.

The company said it is committed to ensuring that safety tools evolve in line with both user needs and law enforcement requirements, as it continues to grow its presence and services in the country.

THE MERCURY