Call for eThekwini officials and taxi operators to address delays in Go! Durban bus project before Parliament

One of the Go! Durban bus stations in the city. The project has been stalled for several years. Image: Doctor Ngcobo Independent Newspapers

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is set to intervene in the stalled multi-billion rand Go Durban bus project to break the impasse between taxi operators and the eThekwini Municipality. It aims to meet with all the key stakeholders in the coming weeks to find a solution to the deadlock that has stalled one of the biggest transport-related programmes in the province. The KwaZulu-Natal delegation of the NCOP met with the officials and the mayor of the eThekwini Municipality, Cyril Xaba, on Monday, along with other officials. The meeting was a follow-up to the September 2024 NCOP Provincial Week oversight programme, which aimed to assess progress on key public infrastructure projects.

The NCOP delegation was led by its Provincial Whip, Mzamo Billy, a former DA councillor in eThekwini. The Go! Durban project is designed to facilitate commuting around Durban but has been plagued by delays that have put the funding under threat. The C3 route of the project between Pinetown and KwaMashu has been completed but is yet to go live. Several dates have been put forward as the anticipated launch dates, but all of them have been pushed back. Among the reasons for the delays is the clash over the ownership of the buses that will operate on the C3 route. Taxi operators have argued that since they will be losing a share of their business, they should have ownership rights. However, the City disagreed, saying that as the purchaser of the buses, it should hold a controlling stake. The delays have forced the City to change its approach to how the project should operate. It revealed the tactical adjustment strategy as the new approach months ago, whereby the taxi operators will not be expected to give up their licences, but will continue to run their taxis on the same route. Those willing to join later would form a company and participate.

The NCOP said, “Following in-depth deliberations, the meeting welcomed a resolution that all stakeholders involved in the Go! Durban project, including taxi operators, are formally invited to appear before the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure. "The delegation will accordingly write to the committee chairperson, Hon Frederik Badenhorst, to consider the decision. This initiative seeks to break the current impasse over equity disputes and ensure inclusive participation in shaping the future of public transport in eThekwini.” The delegation reaffirmed that delays in the project undermine access and mobility for thousands of commuters and urged a swift, transparent resolution of the impasse.

One of the members of the NCOP who was part of the meeting detailed what they had learnt during the meeting. “What became clear is that there is a significant clash between the City and the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy. "The City wants to use the tactical adjustment strategy, while the department is saying no. The City has now agreed to follow what the department wants to get the project launched and put in place timelines and even a date for going live.

“They plan to go live in July next year; however, the department has asked them to bring the date closer this year. They have agreed to this as well. "Interestingly, when they were pressed by NCOP members on the practicality of this, they acknowledged that this was unrealistic but were committing to the department to secure funding to complete parts of the projects, which have now stopped because the National Treasury is holding the funds for the project due to the City’s failure to comply with funding requirements,” said the member, speaking on condition of anonymity. The member added that the intention is to bring all stakeholders, including the minister, taxi operators, and the City, before Parliament in front of the committee on infrastructure to interrogate all parties and reach a solution.