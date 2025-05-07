SAPS reunites nearly 18,000 missing persons with their families

The SA Police Service reunited nearly 18,000 missing persons with their families in a period of five years. Image: Doctor Ngcobo Independent Newspapers

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reunited nearly 18,000 missing persons with their families over the past five years. According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, between 2020 and 2025, a total of 17,968 missing individuals, including both adults and children, were located and safely reunited with their loved ones after being reported missing at police stations nationwide. “This remarkable figure includes 15,005 adults found through intelligence gathering and meticulous detective work,” said Mathe.

“We also located 2,963 children under the age of 18, of which 1,919 were girls and 967 were boys.” Mathe said the success of these operations can be attributed to the dedication and collaboration of the police's multidisciplinary teams. “These include seasoned detectives, crime and counter-intelligence officers, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the K9 search and rescue unit, cybercrime unit, and, where necessary, our highly skilled police diving unit,” she explained.

Apart from finding missing people, SAPS divers also made critical contributions in locating deceased individuals. “Our divers recovered 3,099 bodies from water sources such as rivers and dams, individuals who tragically drowned,” Mathe said. “Additionally, they were involved in rescuing 2,577 people from water-related emergencies.”