NCOP delegates push for resolution on delays in the Go! Durban bus project

The Go! Durban Queen Nandi bus station in KwaMashu. MPs from the National Council of Provinces are seeking to intervene in the stalled public transport project. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

A high-level delegation from the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in KwaZulu-Natal has sought to intervene in the long-standing stalemate over the R9 billion Go! Durban bus project in the eThekwini Municipality. The delegates have called for all stakeholders, including taxi operators, to appear before the Select Committee on Infrastructure in Parliament. The project kicked off close to 10 years ago and despite the infrastructure being built, it has failed to launch due to a stalemate between the City and taxi operators over the ownership of the buses. The NCOP delegation, led by KwaZulu-Natal provincial whip Mzamo Billy, met with eThekwini Municipality's executive leadership this week, following its September 2024 Provincial Week oversight programme.

The meeting included mayor Cyril Xaba and senior city management, and focused on infrastructure delivery bottlenecks, with the Go! Durban project at the centre of discussions. The meeting welcomed a resolution that all stakeholders involved in the Go! Durban project, including taxi operators, be formally invited to appear before Parliament. The delegation said it would write to the committee chairperson Frederik Badenhorst, to consider the decision.

“This initiative seeks to break the current impasse over equity disputes and ensure inclusive participation in shaping the future of public transport in eThekwini,” the delegation said in a statement. The delegation reaffirmed that delays in the project undermine access and mobility for thousands of commuters and urged a swift, transparent resolution of the issues. Progress in other critical service delivery initiatives was also noted. The Hammarsdale Wastewater Treatment Plant has recorded R52 million in current expenditure and 35% completion, with officials committing to addressing earlier delays relating to design, procurement, and funding cycles.