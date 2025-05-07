Investment surge in KZN Mid-South Coast sees economic revival

Construction is taking place across the KZN Mid-South Coast, including large-scale developments within Renishaw Coastal Precinct, pictured. Image: Supplied by Renishaw Coastal Precinct

Investment in the KwaZulu-Natal Mid-South Coast is on the rise across key sectors such as hospitality, retail, property, and healthcare signalling a potential economic revival. However, while a developer is optimistic about the region’s growth, business leaders caution that unresolved infrastructure issues could hinder the area’s progress. “The economic reawakening of the KZN Mid-South Coast is being felt throughout the area, with a number of key upgrades and developments over the past few years,” said Barto van der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Coastal Precinct.

“With the Semigration trend, this region offers affordable investment, a subtropical climate, and a holiday lifestyle, all of which are driving property demand.” He noted that major developments under way include renovations to Blue Marlin Seascape and Premier Resort Cutty Sark in Scottburgh, the opening of a new Hibiscus Hospital healthcare facility, and upgrades to beachfront retail areas. Lifestyle and recreational offerings are also expanding. New estates are burgeoning in the region, he said. Van der Merwe believes the region is gaining renewed attention due to more affordable property prices compared to the Western Cape. “We’re seeing increased interest from both investors and families looking to relocate. That’s resulting in significant construction and service-related opportunities.”