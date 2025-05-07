eThekwini City Manager's surprise visit to uMlazi Depot aims to enhance service delivery

eThekwini City manager Musa Mbhele, centre, conducted a surprise to the uMlazi Roads and Stormwater Depot this week. Image: Supplied by eThekwini Municipality

In a move towards addressing service delivery concerns, eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele on Tuesday, conducted an unannounced visit to the uMlazi Roads and Stormwater Depot. The visit forms part of a broader campaign to boost performance of municipal workers, the City said. The municipality said, accompanied by executives from the municipality’s Human Capital Unit, Mbhele engaged directly with depot staff to gain first-hand insight into the challenges affecting the quality of basic services delivered to communities.

“This is part of our zero-tolerance approach to non-service delivery, which is affecting performance,” said Mbhele. “The primary aim is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery by addressing root causes and fostering a more responsive and accountable system. The uMlazi depot services areas, including uMlazi, Isipingo, Malukazi, and Lamontville, offering critical functions such as road maintenance, stormwater management, pothole repairs, traffic signage, and open drain cleaning. Mbhele said that as the City’s Accounting Officer, he is committed to ensuring that departments function efficiently and cohesively while ensuring the workforce receives the necessary support to provide quality services.

Workers at the depot got an opportunity to engage with the city manager. Image: Supplied by eThekwini Municipality

The visit revealed several operational challenges including infrastructure issues, human resources concerns, and delays caused by overlapping departmental roles. To address these, the City committed to streamlining internal processes and reinforcing departmental accountability. It was agreed that the Roads and Stormwater Department will assume full control of its relevant service areas to improve turnaround times.