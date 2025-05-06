Nedbank Cup final: A significant economic boost for Durban

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, bringing a significant economic boost for the city. Image: Leon Lestrade Independent Newspapers

The upcoming Nedbank Cup final is expected to be a financial windfall for the city, with hundreds of millions of rand expected to flow into the economy. Tourism organisations and economists said the cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will draw crowds, reignite interest in Durban tourism, and show that the city is still a place to be. The Nedbank Cup final will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, May 10.

It is expected that the stadium will be filled to capacity as there is huge interest in the game. It was reported that shortly after the tickets went on sale on Monday, the ticketing system was overwhelmed by the interest and it crashed. During the eThekwini Municipality's executive committee meeting yesterday, the City said the stadium is ready to host the game. Economist, Professor Bonke Dumisa said he expects that this one weekend will inject millions of rand into the city, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), as well as businesses, both small and large, in Durban.

“The economy will benefit as the people who come to Durban will spend money in the city. It will be a windfall for a city that has faced many challenges in tourism. It will boost the coffers of the city and the PSL,” said Dumisa. “People coming for the game do not just arrive on the day of the match; they often stay in the city and spend money at various businesses. There will be full capacity at the stadium, with fans coming from all over the country,” he said adding that Durban's beach experience would also be a big drawcard.

Dankiza Williams of Durban Central Tourism said this is an opportunity to showcase that Durban is still the place to be. “We expect there will be a lot of tourists, and all the businesses, especially the accommodation sector, will be fully booked. We expect that all the businesses in and around the city will get a slice,” she said. The city said it was ready to host this and other iconic events that are to be held in Durban.

Dr Vusi Mazibuko, Head of the City’s Stadia and Facilities Unit, said in a statement that the stadium is ready to accommodate the thousands of football fans. “The stadium has successfully hosted several major events without any challenges. Successfully hosting such large events helps promote a positive image of the city and boosts tourism,” he said. Speaking on the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, which commenced late last year, Mazibuko stated that these have had no negative impact on stadium operations or safety.