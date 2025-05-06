MK Party demands accountability over delayed payments to school nutrition service providers

The MKP angered by the non-paymet of service providers of the school nutrition programme in KZN Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) says it is outraged by the failure of the KwaZulu-Natal Education department to pay service providers in the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) on time, describing this as a dereliction of duty. “This dereliction has jeopardised the provision of essential meals to over 2.4 million learners across the province," said the party in a statement. The department, which is facing serious financial issues, has stated that it has paid some of its service providers and that others will be paid later this week. However, the service providers staged a sit-in at the department's offices on Monday, stating they would not be in a position to supply meals to children as they have no money.

The MK Party stated that despite assurances from the Department that payments were processed, numerous service providers report that funds have yet to materialise, leaving them financially incapacitated and unable to deliver food to schools. “This has led to dire consequences for pupils, many of whom depend on the programme for their daily meals. The MK Party finds this unacceptable, underscoring a broader pattern of mismanagement and lack of accountability within the Department,” it said. The MK Party has demanded immediate actions to rectify this crisis, including: Transparent disclosure of the NSNP’s funding status to confirm that allocated funds have not been diverted.

Immediate settlement of all outstanding payments to prevent further disruption.

Implementation of a sustainable payment system to avoid similar issues in the future.