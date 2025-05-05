DUT dismisses EFF Youth Command's claim about delayed NSFAS allowance payments

The Durban University of Technology has dismissed a claim by the EFF Youth Command and Student Command that there has been a delay in the payment of living allowances to students. Image: Supplied

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has dismissed a claim that there is a delay in the payment of the May National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) living allowances, assuring students that qualifying recipients will receive their funds by Wednesday, May 7. “There is currently no delay on the payment of allowances to qualifying students for May 2025,” said Alan Khan, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at DUT. “The payment agreement procedure is to ensure allowances are paid by the seventh day of each month. DUT is still within the payment time-frame for May.”

This follows alleged growing anger among the student body which has prompted the EFF Youth Command (EFFYC) and the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) to issue a statement, accusing DUT management of “deliberate failure” to honour commitments and prioritise student needs. “We as the EFFYC, through our revolutionary lens, witness the declaration of war by DUT management, a war waged against students, the very lifeblood of this institution, through their unnecessary delays in all due payments,” the EFFYC said. The organisation referenced an early 2024 DUT statement which said that living allowances would be paid on the first Friday of every month. “There were no amendments, no communication of changes, and most importantly, no payments,” it claimed.