South Africa sees 8% drop in business liquidations in March

While South Africa's economy is experiencing significant turbulence and instability, businesses are showing their resilience

While South Africa's economy is experiencing significant turbulence and instability, businesses are showing their resilience.

Business liquidations in South Africa dropped by 8.0% in March 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). A total of 127 liquidations were recorded, down from 138 in March the previous year.

In its report, Stats SA stated: “The total number of liquidations decreased by 8.0% in March 2025 compared with March 2024. Liquidations of close corporations decreased by 21 cases, whereas liquidations of companies saw an increase of 10 cases during this period.”

The decline in liquidations of close corporations amid the rise in company closures, suggests a shift in how different types of businesses are faring in the current economic environment.