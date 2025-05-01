MK Party aims to dominate the 2026 local government elections after KZN by-election wins

Umkhonto weSizwe Party won another by-election in KZN and its leaders are projecting a dominant performance in the 2026 local government elections. Picture: Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is on track to dominate other parties come the 2026 local government elections. That is the view expressed by the convener of the party in KwaZulu-Natal, Willies Mchunu, following another by-election win by the party on Wednesday at the Mandeni local municipality. The ward previously belonged to the ANC. “People have been failed by the ANC, and we are taking over where the ANC has failed. While we may have started a bit slow, we have now become unstoppable. There is no party that is going to stop us come the 2026 local government elections. “To date, we have won four by-elections on the trot, including in Richmond, Durban, KwaDukuza and now in Emandeni. The people are seeing that the MKP is the party that is there to represent their aspirations,” he told The Mercury in a telephonic interview yesterday.

He said while the party has faced challenges that created minor disciplinary issues, after it put a constitution in place, it brought focus to the organisation, and all its branches are now aware of the task at hand. “The president of the party, Zuma, has spoken out about the intentions of the party, which is to liberate black people—liberate them politically, socially, and economically. For that to be achieved, we must get a two-thirds majority to change the constitution and address these challenges,” said Mchunu.

Political analyst Syabonga Ntombela said the MKP founder and President Jacob Zuma is still a major factor in the province's politics. “If it was not for Mr Jacob Zuma, the MKP would have been like any other party splinter from the ANC. He is the magnet that draws people to the organisation. The MKP's scandals have not had a direct impact on people's lives. “The ANC has been on a downward trajectory even before President Cyril Ramaphosa because it has failed dismally to govern and self-correct. People are not stupid; they can see through lies and empty promises. This is the reckoning; the chickens are coming home to roost. This decline is the continuation of what happened in the last general elections. “This drive to rebuild or call to renew the ANC is the sound of a broken record. The ANC cannot achieve in one year what it has failed to do in more than ten years,” he said.

Another political analyst, Daniel Silke, said the ANC continues to face an uphill battle in KZN as it tries to reclaim lost ground. He said the fact that the MKP can win a ward against the larger, more efficient organisational capacity of the ANC is indicative of disarray and discontent within the ANC, particularly in KZN.