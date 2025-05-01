ANC suffers another defeat to MK Party in KZN by-election, faces tough battle to woo voters

After another bruising defeat to the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) in a by-election in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC is expected to face an uphill battle to win back voters in the province.

This is according to political analyst Daniel Silke, who stated that Wednesday's victory of the MKP in the by-election in Mandeni indicates that the ANC faces a significant challenge in regaining its dominance in the province. The ward was previously held by the ANC.

“There is no doubt that the ANC continues to face an uphill battle in KZN as it tries to reclaim lost ground. The party remains, broadly speaking, in disarray in KZN, and the inability of the party to begin a turnaround strategy is really reflected in these kinds of election results. All in all, this is another bitter disappointment for the ANC, and it shows the depth of dislike that voters have for the ANC, particularly in KZN,” he said.