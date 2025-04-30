Minister Nkabane addresses NSFAS payment delays affecting TVET students, appeals process

Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has apologised for the delay in the payment of NSFAS allowances to TVET students. File Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo Independent Newspapers Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo Independent Newspapers

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane has apologised to students affected by delays in the payment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances especially in TVET colleges. Nkabane explained that NSFAS experienced a technical system glitch that delayed the payment of TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) student allowances. It was originally scheduled for April 25. The allowances were eventually processed on April 26 and reflected in students' accounts by April 27. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Delayed payments are unacceptable, and we recognise the impact this has on students who rely on their allowances for living expenses," she said.

Nkabane said about 800 students at a particular institution were still facing issues with the transfer of funds and NSFAS was working to resolve these cases by today, April 30. She reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible students receive their allowances timeously, noting that access to education is a fundamental right that must be protected. "We are committed to ensuring that no student is left behind," Nkabane added. On outstanding payments from 2024, NSFAS is finalising communication plans to update students and accommodation providers also by today.

Meanwhile, Nkabane also provided an update on the 2025 NSFAS appeals process, stating that most appeals have been dealt with. The Appeals and Tribunals Committee is currently reviewing outcomes to ensure consistent application of its policies. Students were urged to regularly check their accounts for updates or requests for additional documents. In addition, Nkabane said that concerns over qualification code discrepancies that had disrupted the disbursement of funds to students enrolled in two specific National Certificate (Vocational) [NC(V)] programmes had been addressed.