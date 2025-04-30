MEC Duma: Northern KZN border barriers reduce hijackings, but project completion is crucial
MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma emphasises the importance of completing the border barrier project in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Transport MEC Sboniso Duma.
Image: Independent Media Archives
MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma has said the border barriers project in northern KwaZulu-Natal has seen a significant reduction in cross-border crime especially hijackings however the barrier wall needs to be completed to be more effective.
He stated that criminals are now exploiting gaps where the wall is not completed to carry out crimes.
Tabling his budget recently, MEC Duma highlighted that the wall has been effective where it has been completed to curb hijackings in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The issue of crime in the area between uMkhanyakude and Mozambique, especially the hijacking of cars, has been a serious concern. Crime-fighting activists have also been murdered in the area in recent years.
Duma noted that Phase One of the border barrier project has been completed, covering an initial 8 km segment along the uMkhanyakude–Mozambique border. This phase has already demonstrated a significant positive impact, particularly in curbing car hijackings in the completed area.
Duma said, “According to the uMhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime (USAC), the number of hijacked vehicles dropped significantly in December 2023 compared to a peak of 35 hijackings in December 2022 prior to the wall’s completion. This confirms that the reinforced concrete barrier has effectively disrupted one of the key routes used for illegal vehicle crossings, aligning with the objectives set out by the KZN Department of Transport and the Provincial Executive Council.”
However, he also noted that criminal activity has now moved toward the areas along the border where construction has not yet commenced. This is where Phases Two and Three are planned.
“This highlights the urgent need to continue with the remaining phases of the project to achieve full coverage and long-term effectiveness. Engagements are continuing with the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to finalise the commencement of Phases Two and Three,” the MEC concluded.
Related Topics: