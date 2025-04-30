MEC Duma: Northern KZN border barriers reduce hijackings, but project completion is crucial

MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma has said the border barriers project in northern KwaZulu-Natal has seen a significant reduction in cross-border crime especially hijackings however the barrier wall needs to be completed to be more effective.

He stated that criminals are now exploiting gaps where the wall is not completed to carry out crimes.

Tabling his budget recently, MEC Duma highlighted that the wall has been effective where it has been completed to curb hijackings in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The issue of crime in the area between uMkhanyakude and Mozambique, especially the hijacking of cars, has been a serious concern. Crime-fighting activists have also been murdered in the area in recent years.

Duma noted that Phase One of the border barrier project has been completed, covering an initial 8 km segment along the uMkhanyakude–Mozambique border. This phase has already demonstrated a significant positive impact, particularly in curbing car hijackings in the completed area.