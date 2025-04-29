Tragic water tanker crash in Msunduzi leaves two dead and two injured

Two people have tragically lost their lives, and two others have been injured after a water tanker crashed into two homes in the Msunduzi Local Municipality on Sunday evening.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the crash took place around 5pm in the Nhlazatshe Shayamoya Locality, situated in Ward 11.

Cogta said initial reports indicate that the tanker experienced a mechanical failure, resulting in a loss of power, before it crashed into two dwellings. The impact caused significant structural damage to both homes.

“The incident resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. Our disaster teams are currently on-site, offering relief, temporary accommodation, and psychosocial support to the affected families,” said Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Emergency response services were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the injured and to secure the area.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, expressed his condolences to those affected by this tragedy.

“I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” Buthelezi said. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with those who were injured, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Disaster management teams have begun implementing relief measures, which include the provision of temporary shelter, essential supplies, and psychosocial support services for the victims and their families, Cogta said.

The Department confirmed that it will continue monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance as recovery efforts progress.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the mechanical failure of the tanker that led to the crash.

The Department urged communities to remain vigilant and assured residents that necessary support will be provided to help those affected rebuild their lives.

THE MERCURY