The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) says it is doing all it can to fast-track the Drakensberg cable car project.

The project has been on the cards for several years but is yet to get off the ground.

Edtea MEC Musa Zondi said: "While we understand the delays that have been experienced with respect to the much-anticipated Cable Car Project, which is to be located strategically in Okhahlamba - in the majestic Drakensberg, we are doing everything in our power to fast-track the take-off for this project without further delays."

Zondi was addressing members of the Legislature while tabling his budget recently.

He said, "This is not a standard domestic tourism development; it is a cross-border initiative involving two countries (South Africa and Lesotho) and two provinces (KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State). Understandably, this has made coordination complex and, at times, slow."

"But we are making progress. We are not working in isolation as KwaZulu-Natal or South Africa. Rather, we will be actively engaging our counterparts to move toward a shared agreement and coordinated implementation. We realise that it has not been easy, but we hope to find each other, and we in KwaZulu-Natal are committed to seeing this iconic, job-creating and destination-defining project through."

During the presentation, the MEC also spoke of the need to boost other tourist sites. He said, "Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is one of KwaZulu-Natal's jewels and strategic assets. We are committed to rebuilding it through financial injection and restructuring, strategic leadership, integration into the biodiversity economy, and alignment with ecotourism objectives."

