E-hailing council issues safety warning after Durban woman, daughters robbed at gunpoint

A Durban woman and her daughters were robbed at gunpoint by an e-hailing driver on Sunday. The E-hailing council has urged passengers to be vigilant.

The KwaZulu-Natal E-hailing Council has urged the public to exercise caution and follow safety protocols when using e-hailing services, following a disturbing incident in which a mother and her two daughters were robbed at gunpoint by a driver in Durban. According to security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a 40-year-old woman from Parkgate in Verulam and her two daughters, aged 18 and 11, were allegedly held at gunpoint by an e-hailing driver they had hired for a trip to Durban. The incident occurred on Sunday after the family arrived at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for a function.

Rusa said that the woman was preparing to pay the fare when the driver spotted a stack of cash in her bag. He allegedly drew a firearm, demanded all her money, and fled with R8 000 in a white Toyota sedan, leaving the shaken passengers stranded on the side of the road. The suspect, believed to be from Waterloo, has yet to be arrested. Fortunately, none of the victims were physically harmed. Reacting to the incident, KwaZulu-Natal E-hailing Council spokesperson Mzo Ngcobo condemned the crime and reiterated that e-hailing platforms are not havens for criminal activity. “To those who use e-hailing platforms to do crime, all we can say is they will get arrested. This is not a platform to harbour criminals, but one for drivers to make an honest living while offering comfort and fast transportation service,” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said the council works closely with police when incidents involve registered members, but their ability to assist is limited when drivers are unaffiliated. He encouraged passengers to always book rides through official apps and to avoid accepting transport offers from individuals claiming to be e-hailing drivers without verification. “We urge passengers to use all available safety features on the apps, such as sharing trip details with friends or family, and always confirm that the vehicle and driver match the app description,” he said.