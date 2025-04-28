The KwaZulu-Natal Transport department has launched a R216 million War on Potholes campaign to address the widespread deterioration of the province’s road network. Picture: Neil Baynes Image: Neil Baynes

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport department has launched a R216 million War on Potholes campaign as it moves to address the widespread deterioration of the province’s road network. The campaign was launched last week in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, by Premier Thami Ntuli, MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma, and uMgungundlovu District Mayor Mzi Zuma. MEC Duma said the initiative aimed to eliminate a backlog of 3.12 million square metres of potholes across the province. Residents of Waterfall in Durban recently took it upon themselves to warn motorists of potholes in their area.

“We want to tackle the backlog of 3.12 million m² of potholes across the province. We intend to procure a further 25 trucks to reinforce our efforts to eradicate potholes on our network,” he said. Fifty-five pothole-patching trucks have already been deployed, and more than 100 road worker aids and foremen have been appointed to support the campaign. The department will also appoint service providers under the rehabilitation and reseal programme to fast-track patching efforts. The pothole project forms part of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport’s 2025/26 infrastructure programme, where R9.2 billion of the department’s R13 billion budget has been allocated to transport infrastructure.