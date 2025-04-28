School children walking to school in KwaZulu-Natal. Despite a budget increase, there are still thousands of school pupils in KZN who do not have access to scholar transport. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archives

Despite a budget increase this financial year, thousands of school pupils in KwaZulu-Natal will still have to walk long distances to school due to inadequate funding for their scholar transport.

The Department of Transport revealed that it will be able to transport about 77 000 pupils this financial year, while more than 150 000 pupils who need transport remain on the waiting list.

While tabling his budget last week, MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma stated that there are ongoing engagements between the provincial and national governments to address this issue. "Our commitment to the Learner Transport Programme is a testament to our dedication to opening the doors of learning. This initiative not only provides practical solutions to transport challenges but also inspires hope for a better future among our learners from underprivileged communities," he said.

The MEC noted that the programme consists of 85 contracts spread across eleven districts. The department is finalising new agreements that will commence in July 2025, as the current contracts come to an end in June 2025. He stated that 433 schools will be assisted in the financial year 2025/26 with a total of 77 369 learners. The department has been allocated additional funds of R50 million, R60 million, and R100 million over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to deliver this service. Thus, the budget for 2025/26 amounts to R341.154 million, up from an initial budget of R291.154 million.