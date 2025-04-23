New rabies vaccine now available in South Africa amid ongoing shortage

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says a new rabies vaccine Chirorab has been made available Picture: Supplied. Image: Supplied

As rabies remains a persistent threat in South Africa, a new vaccine, Chirorab, has been made available as an alternative amid an ongoing shortage of Verorab, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, viral infection endemic in South Africa. Human infection usually occurs through bites from infected animals, particularly domestic dogs, but can also result from scratches, abrasions, or licks on broken skin or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. “Rabies is a fatal disease but one that is entirely preventable with the correct post-exposure or pre-exposure prophylaxis,” said the NICD.

“Pre-exposure prophylaxis is recommended for individuals at high or continual risk of exposure to the rabies virus. This includes persons who may be at risk of exposure due to their occupation, for example veterinarians or animal health technicians.” Post-exposure treatment is also essential for anyone potentially exposed to the virus. “Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis is provided when persons have been potentially exposed to the virus,” the NICD explained. With the country experiencing a shortage of the Verorab vaccine, Chirorab has been identified as a suitable replacement.

The NICD stated that Chirorab has been procured by the national Department of Health through Kahma Biotech (Pty Ltd) and has been available in South Africa since January 2025. “The dosing schedule for Chirorab remains the same as outlined in the national and World Health Organisation guidelines for rabies pre- and post-exposure vaccination,” said the NICD. “Although the product volume per vial differs for Chirorab and Verorab, the total content of one vial constitutes a single intramuscular dose.”