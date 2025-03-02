Heavy rains lead to road closures across Durban, weather alert for KZN upgraded to level 5

A screengrab from a video shows people wading through Quarry Road East in Springfield, Durban on Sunday after it was flooded.

Heavy rainfall continues to batter eThekwini Municipality and surrounding areas, leading to severe flooding and multiple road closures as of Sunday. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has now upgraded the weather alert to Level 5, warning of intensified downpours, strong winds, and potential hail.

Several key roads have been flooded, with authorities urging motorists to exercise extreme caution. Among the affected roads are:

Tara Road (from the showgrounds to Checkers/Shell Garage; only accessible to high-riding vehicles)

(from the showgrounds to Checkers/Shell Garage; only accessible to high-riding vehicles) Blundell Road Bridge (leading towards Malvern)

(leading towards Malvern) Isipingo Beach and Dakota informal settlement

Isipingo Rails (near Checksave and Boxer)

(near Checksave and Boxer) Quarry Road East (near Alpine Road, Springfield)

(near Alpine Road, Springfield) M4 highway (various sections, including near Prospecton Road off-ramp and towards the old airport)

(various sections, including near Prospecton Road off-ramp and towards the old airport) Umgeni Bird Park underpass (opposite Shell garage)

(opposite Shell garage) Riverside Road (deep water puddles and stranded vehicles)

(deep water puddles and stranded vehicles) Foreshore Drive, Bluff (completely closed due to a landslide)

(completely closed due to a landslide) Edwin Swales Drive (partially flooded; only the right lane is accessible)

(partially flooded; only the right lane is accessible) Umbilo Road off-ramp (all lanes flooded)

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu confirmed the closures, cautioning motorists to avoid flooded areas and use alternative routes where possible.

"We urge motorists to stay at home unless it is an emergency that requires them to be on the road. The weather is severe, and heavy rain continues to fall. For the safety of motorists, we urge them to stay at home," said Zungu.

The eThekwini Municipality has activated emergency response teams to assist affected residents. Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “Disaster Management and Emergency Services remain on high alert. We urge residents to stay safe and report any emergencies.”

This comes after deadly floods in Lamontville, where five people lost their lives last week. The municipality, alongside the National Department of Human Settlements, is searching for land to relocate affected families.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisations including Gift of the Givers and Red Cross are providing aid to displaced families. Authorities continue to assess the damage, warning that heavy rainfall will persist throughout the day.

Residents in eThekwini can report emergencies by calling 031 361 0000.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has activated disaster management teams across the province, the Cogta department said.

MEC Buthelezi urged residents in low-lying areas and near riverbanks to seek shelter on higher ground immediately.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of these severe thunderstorms and the associated flooding,” he said.

“The province has already experienced tragic losses due to recent weather conditions. The safety of our communities is our utmost priority.”

THE MERCURY