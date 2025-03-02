Flash flooding affects parts of eThekwini Municipality, damage being assessed

People wade through the flooded Quarry Road East in Springfield, Durban on Sunday. Several roads were flooded across the city.

Torrential rainfall has triggered flash flooding across eThekwini Municipality, with reports of overflowing rivers, washed-away roads, and rising water levels in several communities.

Authorities said emergency response teams remained on high alert as a Level 5 weather warning for more severe downpours had been issued by the SA Weather Service for Sunday.

Social media videos circulating online showed flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and damage to infrastructure.

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said it had received distress calls from residents in the northern parts of Durban. Reports indicate that stormwater drains failed to handle the heavy downpour, diverting water through yards.

“One family had to be evacuated from their home in Temple Valley, Verulam, after a bank collapsed,” Rusa confirmed.

“In Canelands, emergency responders were dispatched to a temple where rising water levels posed a significant risk.”

In Merebank, SABC News reported that a family had to be rescued from their home after it was flooded. It was reported that security company PT Alarms had to break through a wall to rescue the family.

Reports indicate that Tongaat Secondary School was also affected by flooding, but no structural collapses have been reported.

In a distressing incident, graves at the Wentworth Cemetery have been washed away after a stormwater pipe burst, leading to severe erosion.