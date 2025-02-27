Picket at KZN Legislature opening: Nehawu demands better working conditions, overtime compensation

FILE IMAGE: Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union held a picket at the opening of the KZN Legislature on Thursday.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal held a picket on Thursday outside Woodburn Rugby Stadium during the official event to mark the opening of the KZN Legislature.

The first day of the Legislature opening includes an address by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini while Premier Thami Ntuli will deliver the State of the Province address on Friday.

The protest was in response to the union’s unresolved grievances with the Office of the Speaker concerning working conditions and employment practices.

The union has raised several grievances, including the failure to compensate workers for overtime hours, the necessity of insourcing currently contracted staff members and the urgent need to fill vacant positions.

They also demanded the implementation of the developmental policy, which aims to enhance the skills and capabilities of the workforce, a comprehensive review of job evaluation procedures to ensure fairness and equity, and the adoption of cost-cutting measures that do not unfairly burden employees.

Furthermore, the union has called for the provision of post-retirement medical aid, car allowances for eligible employees, and the absorption of contract managers with five years of service into permanent positions within the KZN Legislature.

In a statement released by the union, provincial deputy secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said: “We have raised these issues repeatedly with the Office of the Speaker, but nothing has been done to address them. We are left with no choice but to take to the streets and make our demands heard.”

Nxumalo also emphasised the union’s commitment to continuing their protests if their concerns remain unaddressed.

“If the Speaker fails to respond to our demands, we will not hesitate to escalate our actions. We are determined to ensure that the issues affecting workers are taken seriously.”

The KZN Legislature said that there were no disruptions during the official opening event.

Wesley Canham, media liaison for the Legislature, said the protest occurred outside working hours, well before the start of the official proceedings.

“There were no disruptions during the opening of the KZN Legislature. The picket took place outside of working hours, well before the official start of work. Once the proceedings began, all employees who were assigned responsibilities were present at their posts and carried out their duties as required,” Canham stated.

THE MERCURY