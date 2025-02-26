Global aviation safety: seven fatal accidents reported in 2024

There were seven fatal aviation accidents last year across the world according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which released its 2024 Annual Safety Report on Wednesday.

In 2024, seven fatal accidents were reported, resulting in 244 ‘on-board fatalities’ and seven additional ‘other fatalities’, including those on the ground or on-board another aircraft. This is an increase from a single fatal accident in 2023.

One of the major incidents was the Jeju Air crash in South Korea on December 29 last year that left 179 people dead.

According to the IATA report there were 10 accidents in Africa in 2024. Africa recorded the highest accident rate, though the fatality risk remained at zero for the second year in a row meaning that no passengers or crew members were killed in accidents involving African airlines. The most common accident types in 2024 in Africa were runway excursions, followed by those related to landing gear.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General said it was important to note that aviation accidents are extremely rare.

"There were 40.6 million flights in 2024 and seven fatal accidents. Moreover, the long-term story of aviation safety is one of continuous improvement. A decade ago, the five-year average (2011-2015) was one accident for every 456,000 flights. Today, the five-year average (2020-2024) is one accident for every 810,000 flights.

"That improvement is because we know that every fatality is one too many. We honour the memory of every life lost in an aviation accident with our deepest sympathies and ever greater resolve to make flying even safer. And for that, the accumulation of safety data, including the 2024 safety report, is our most powerful tool," he said.

IATA also noted that accidents and incidents related to conflict zones are considered security-related events and are therefore not included in the report, but these incidents along with growing incidents of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference, are a top concern for aviation safety requiring urgent global coordination.

“No civil aircraft should ever be a target—deliberate or accidental—of military operations. Governments must step up, enhance intelligence-sharing, and establish clearer global protocols to prevent such tragedies and safeguard civilian aviation,” said Walsh.

Reports of GNSS interference—including signal disruptions, jamming, and spoofing—surged between 2023 and 2024. Interference rates increased by 175%, while GPS spoofing incidents spiked by 500%.

"The sharp rise in GNSS interference events is deeply concerning. Reliable navigation is fundamental to safe and efficient flight operations. Immediate steps by governments and air navigation service providers are needed to stop this practice, improve situational awareness, and ensure that airlines have the necessary tools to operate safely in all areas," said Walsh.

THE MERCURY