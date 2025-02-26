Durban woman describes how her mother was washed away in Lamontville flooding

A Durban woman has described how her mother was washed away when their home was flooded on Tuesday night in Lamontville. Ntombikhona Mhlongo said the rain got heavier around 11 pm, and water started to gush into their shack.

"We then tried to run away, but the water outside was even worse. We had nowhere to run to because we were between a river (canal) and the flowing water on the street. We were trying to hold on to poles, but the water was too strong, and that’s how my mother and the others got washed away. It hurts that I was not able to save my mother."

She said she was beside her mother, and they were both trying to hold on to the poles, but her mother, Zondeni Gcabashe, 60, was washed away and has yet to be found.

"We were all holding on to the poles, but she didn't have enough strength because she is old. I still cannot believe what happened last night, and I am angry because this is not the first time this has happened. We had a similar situation in 2022, but this time it was worse."

She explained that they moved to the area in 2021 after they were displaced because of the floods. "We were placed here, and they said it was temporary. We then never got any updates on where we are going to be placed. In 2022, we had a similar situation, and we were placed at the hall. They told us to wait, and they would get us another place. What angers me the most is that we have been telling the councillor to deal with the water that usually gushes on the road because we are between this river canal and the road. When the rain pours heavily, we have nowhere to go."

