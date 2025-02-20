11 Years of dignity through fashion - the Street Store for the homeless returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg

Having started as a creative concept that allows those in need to choose the clothes they want with dignity, The Street Store has evolved into a platform that raises awareness about the environmental impact of fashion waste.

For over a decade, The Street Store has been transforming lives by offering homeless individuals a dignified way to receive clothing.

What began as a small initiative in Cape Town has grown into a global movement, with over 1,000 pop-up stores in cities worldwide.

As it marks its 11th year, this remarkable initiative continues to highlight the importance of mindful giving, sustainable fashion, and the power of community-driven change.

This year marks eleven years of bringing dignity to homeless people around the world through clothing.

The Street Store, the world’s first rent-free, premises-free, pop-up clothing store for the homeless, has evolved from a simple idea in Cape Town into a global movement, with over 1,000 stores in hundreds of locations worldwide.

The Street Store will take place on 12 April in Cape Town and Johannesburg

Over the past 11 years, The Street Store has grown into a global movement. Across all continents, The Street Store has clothed over one million people cumulatively.

From Mexico to New Zealand, Ghana to India, Peru to Pakistan, Canada to the US, and beyond, The Street Store has made a global impact.

Having started as a creative concept that allows those in need to choose the clothes they want with dignity, The Street Store has evolved into a platform that raises awareness about the environmental impact of fashion waste. It promotes circular economies while fostering a culture of mindful giving and sustainable fashion.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Old Khaki is partnering with The Street Store on the campaign “Last Season Is So This Season” to encourage people to rethink their old clothing. Thoughtful donations of pre-loved clothing go a long way in driving sustainable change, say the organisers.

The fashion industry’s carbon footprint is increasingly under the spotlight. In 2024, the industry was responsible for 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases, with this number expected to rise by 50% by 2030.

The Street Store is an initiative of The Up&Up Group, a 100% locally owned group of creative companies.

The collaboration with Old Khaki represents another step forward, demonstrating how partnerships with brands can amplify reach, awareness, and, most importantly, behaviour change.

As a proudly South African brand crafting signature essentials for South Africans, by South Africans, Old Khaki is familiar with the socio-economic challenges many disadvantaged communities face.

How you can donate clothing

The initiative involves Old Khaki setting up special Street Store clothing rails in selected stores, inviting customers to donate their pre-loved clothing.

Old Khaki customers have until 31 March to donate their clothes in-store.

All donations will be sent to The Up&Up Group’s campuses in Cape Town and Johannesburg, where they will stock the Street Stores set to take place concurrently on 12 April.

In addition to accepting donations, Old Khaki will be contributing a portion of its own merchandise to the Street Stores. A partnership with Unilever will also ensure that attendees receive packages containing toiletries alongside their clothing selections.

A pre-loved but now unworn suit in the back of your cupboard could mean a job interview for someone else.

The “Last Season Is So This Season” initiative to collect pre-loved clothes runs until 31 March at the following Old Khaki stores:

Gauteng:

Clearwater, Eastgate, Fourways, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Park

Western Cape:

Blue Route, Canal Walk, Somerset West, Table Bay, Tygervalley

